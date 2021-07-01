Strengthen food processing units to benefit farmers: KTR

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that priority was being given to paddy and oil palm production keeping future needs in view. More food-processing SEZs and units will be coming up in the State, he said.

KTR was holding discussions along with Ministers S Niranjan Reddy and Gangula Kamalakar, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other officials.

The Minister advised farmers to sow more paddy and oil palm to cater to growing demands. "With irrigation projects and implementation of development programmes, a second green revolution is being witnessed. We are seeing a big boost in various sectors. We are ensuring that farm produce is marketed to get benefits to people", the Minister said.

He revealed that "we plan to strengthen food-processing units. There are 350 applications for them. If necessary, more time will be given to involve more companies to set up food-processing units and zones."

"Food processing units, SEZs and zones will have to be strengthened to procure and market farm yield", he said. "Our aim is to see that farmers are given benefits through all facilities, like 'Rythu Vedikas'. When officials informed KTR about plans for setting up food-processing units and zones, he said paddy, chilli, millets, oil, vegetables, fruits and others could be covered.

Niranjan Reddy said more industries and food-processing units will help boost the national economy. "Our aim is to help the farming community from the processing units in a big way."

Kamalakar stated that marketing of food-processing units will help exports of paddy and produce. "We have to address related issues to increase the milling capacity and export Telangana rice to China."