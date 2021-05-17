‘Strengthen your mind and don’t trust social media forwards’

Hyderabad: "Keep your mind free from all negative thoughts and spend your isolation period in peace. And don't trust social media messages, as those messages would demotivate your moral strength," said T Bharat, a Covid survivor.



As a Covid survivor, he advised people not to discuss the issue with all as each one will give his own unsolicited advice which will add to your confusion and agony. "Keep yourself occupied by reading books, watching movies and some mental and physical exercises. Try to avoid using your phone, as there are so many social media forwards which advise you to take various medications and many fearful tips, which might be a great risk," he said. Trust your doctor and build your immune system, he asserted.

45-years-old Bharat was admitted in Yashoda Hospital and things for him were a little traumatizing, as there was nobody with him. He stayed in isolation for 10 days. "One thing that my journey taught was the importance of an active lifestyle," he said. Since the medical experts have found that some of the cured persons are prone to black fungus he urged people to follow post Covid instructions.