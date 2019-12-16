Student unions back anti Citizenship Amendment Act protests

Osmania University: Osmania University student organisations conducted protest by staging a sit-in on road, in support of AMU, JMI University student agitations against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as well as the brutal attack on students by police. Police force illegally entered the universities in Delhi and Aligarh and beat up the students, they alleged.

They demanded that action be taken against the police who entered universities without permission of university officials. Courts have taken up this case as suo moto. The leaders said, "Universities have right to discuss and debate on national issues and developmental policies which taken by Central government."

DBSA state president Naliganti Sharath, DMSA state president Dudapaka. Naresh, MSF state president Govindu Naresh Madiga, BSF state president Velpula.Sanjay, TDVS state president Bhoopelly.Narayana, TALS state president Sanugula Ranjith, NTVP state president Sardar Vinod, VJS state leader Sayyed Saleem Pasha, MSO state president Saeed Behmad, BVM OU president Saif, SIO OU president Hafeez, PDSU OU president Anand, DSU state president Kancharla Badri, DBSA OU president Maddileti and others were present.

AISF opposes Citizenship Amendment Act

All India Students Federation (AISF) staged a demonstration in front of Arts College here on Monday, condemning lathi-charge on Jamia Milia Islamia University students in Delhi, who were staging protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

AISF Joint Secretary Harish Azad expressed ire, stating BJP was creating fear among people belonging to minority communities. "It's shame that those served in Army, IPS and IAS officials have to prove their citizenship. The country has fallen into trouble with of the new act," he added. Lenin, Prasad, Swetha, Bhargavi, Ganesh, Naveen, John and others were present.