Students from 12 Colleges Shine at "Lingua Fiesta" – Literary Competitions and Unveiling of Freshman Magazine "Abhiyanta"

Hyderabad: Sphoorthy Engineering College successfully organized the Lingua Fiesta literary festival, welcoming students from 12 prominent colleges across Hyderabad. The event focused exclusively on literary competitions, providing a dynamic platform for students to showcase their talents.

The event was graced by the college Secretary Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Guest Dr. T.V. Rajaiah, and Dr. Gayathri, Head of the Freshman Department, who emphasized the importance of such platforms in nurturing creativity among students. Competitions such as Debate, Turn Coat, Spell Bee, Poetry Recitation, Proverb Interpretation, and Slogan Writing were held. Students demonstrated outstanding performance across these categories, and winners were awarded cash prizes in recognition of their excellence.

A special highlight of the event was the official unveiling of the Freshman Department’s magazine titled "Abhiyanta". The magazine features a collection of academic contributions by students and faculty.

The success of Lingua Fiesta was made possible by the active support of the English Department.

Beyond literary achievements, the event also served to instill confidence, creativity, and leadership qualities among participating students.



