Live
- FNCC condemns Pahalgam terror attack, holds candlelight vigil in tribute
- Security forces discover massive Maoist tunnel in Karregutta hills during combing operations
- Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Anupama Parameswaran collaborates again for ‘Kishkindhapuri’
- Heavy Rains lash parts of Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh
- FairPoint: Unmasking silent enablers key to breaking Pak's network in Kashmir
- Mahesh Babu requests new date from ED citing shooting commitments
- MP: Five feared dead as van plunges into well; one rescuer killed, four injured
- Students from 12 Colleges Shine at "Lingua Fiesta" – Literary Competitions and Unveiling of Freshman Magazine "Abhiyanta"
- Myanmar: Over 200,000 displaced after March 28 earthquake
- Preparing plans for job creation in rural areas: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta
Students from 12 Colleges Shine at "Lingua Fiesta" – Literary Competitions and Unveiling of Freshman Magazine "Abhiyanta"
Sphoorthy Engineering College successfully organized the Lingua Fiesta literary festival, welcoming students from 12 prominent colleges across Hyderabad.
Hyderabad: Sphoorthy Engineering College successfully organized the Lingua Fiesta literary festival, welcoming students from 12 prominent colleges across Hyderabad. The event focused exclusively on literary competitions, providing a dynamic platform for students to showcase their talents.
The event was graced by the college Secretary Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Guest Dr. T.V. Rajaiah, and Dr. Gayathri, Head of the Freshman Department, who emphasized the importance of such platforms in nurturing creativity among students. Competitions such as Debate, Turn Coat, Spell Bee, Poetry Recitation, Proverb Interpretation, and Slogan Writing were held. Students demonstrated outstanding performance across these categories, and winners were awarded cash prizes in recognition of their excellence.
A special highlight of the event was the official unveiling of the Freshman Department’s magazine titled "Abhiyanta". The magazine features a collection of academic contributions by students and faculty.
The success of Lingua Fiesta was made possible by the active support of the English Department.
Beyond literary achievements, the event also served to instill confidence, creativity, and leadership qualities among participating students.