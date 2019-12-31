Students sensitised on women safety
Malkajgiri: SHE Teams, Malkajgiri, conducted an awareness programme on safety of women at Pratibha High School, here on Tuesday. Cops from Nacharam police station explained to the students about Dial 100, Hawkeye App, Eve Teasing, Child Marriages, Child Labor, Human Trafficking etc. The students were sensitised about self defense and tactics to escape dangerous situations.
