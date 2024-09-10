Sudheer Babu inspects Saroornagar Lake

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner G Sudheer Babu on Monday visited the Saroornagar Lake and inspected the security arrangements in view of ongoing Ganesh festivities. He assures the immersion programme will be conducted without any untoward incident.

The Commissioner interacted with the officials from various departments and gave suggestions for improvement of arrangements at the immersion point. Sudheer Babu said that all possible measures will be taken to ensure the Ganesh immersion celebrations are conducted smoothly without any untoward incident in Rachakonda Commissionerate limits.

He said, “A total of eight cranes will be set up at Saroornagar Lake for the immersion programme and facilities like barricading, freshwater accommodation, and lighting are being provided in collaboration with GHMC,” he said.

The Commissioner said “Over 55 CCTVs have been installed to prevent any untoward incident on the immersion day, and a coordination meeting has been held with the officials of all government departments so that the immersion will be conducted peacefully with stricter security measures,” said Sudheer Babu.