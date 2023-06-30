Sugarcane price, urea subsidy will benefit farmers: Subhash

Hyderabad: State BJP official spokesperson N V Subhash on Thursday asserted that the Modi government is committed to improve economic conditions of farmers across the country.

Welcoming the government’s decision to continue the subsidy on urea and announcement of remunerative price for sugarcane farmers, he said they would help improve their economic conditions.

The Centre has approved fair and remunerative price of sugarcane payable by sugar mills to farmers for sugar season 2023-24.

The government has fixed highest ever fair and remunerative price of Rs 315/quital for sugarcane farmers, he said, adding that farmers in Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Warangal and Adilabad districts would benefit with the decision. Kamareddy region is known for its sugarcane production; around 70 per cent of farmers cultivate this crop, Subhash said.

The Centre also approved to continue subsidy on urea for three more years to boost wellbeing of farmers, rejuvenate soil productivity and ensure food security and environment subsidy, the BJP leader said.