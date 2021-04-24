Summer holidays for schools from Monday?

Hyderabad: April 26 is likely to be the last working day for all schools in the State. The State Government is expected to announce a decision in this regard on Saturday.

According to sources, the government which had received a series of representations from teachers and private school managements is said to be of the opinion that it would be better to close the schools by April 26 instead of May 26 which was supposed to be the last working day as per the academic calendar.

The Class X exams were also to be completed by that time. However, since the State government had decided to cancel the SSC board examinations there should be no problem in announcing summer holidays a month in advance.

The teachers' unions represented to the government that the teachers who were attending schools to take online classes were also reporting corona positive and hence the schools would be closed immediately.

It has also been reported that since the State Government had announced that students have been promoted to next higher classes, students in government schools were not showing interest in online classes. In the backdrop of this situation, senior officials of the education department said that the government was seriously considering declaring April 26 as the last working day for schools.