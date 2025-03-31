Summer special trains between Charlapalli & Hazrat Nizamuddin

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers during the summer season, South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between Charlapalli – H Nizamuddin.

Train no- 07023(Charlapalli – H Nizamuddin), will run every Sunday, from April 6 to June 29. These special trains will stop at Kazipet, Ramagundam, Mancheriyal, Bellampalli, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Balharshah, Nagpur, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Jhansi, Gwalior and Agra Cantt stations in both the directions. Train no-07024 (H Nizamuddin - Charlapalli), will run every Tuesday, from April 8 to July 1. These special trains will stop at Purna, Parbhani, Selu, Partur, Jalna, Aurangabad, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Jhansi, Gwalior, Agra Cantt and Mathura stations in both the directions. These special trains will consist of 2AC, 3AC, sleeper and general second class coaches.