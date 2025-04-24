Live
Sunrisers Hyderabad Players at Illuzion Club and Kitchen, Jubilee Hills
Highlights
Hyderabad: The vibrant city of Hyderabad witnessed a star-studded evening as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) players made a special appearance at a Meet and Greet in Illuzion Club and Kitchen, located in Jubilee Hills. Several key players from the SRH team including Travis head, Klaasen, Ishan kishan and Nitish Reddy took part in the celebrations.
Fans were thrilled to see their favorite cricketers up close, creating a lively and festive atmosphere. As the players made their exit, enthusiastic supporters cheered them on with loud greetings and chants of "Hi!", making it a memorable evening for everyone present.
