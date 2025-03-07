Support pours in for city bizman’s temple mission

Hyderabad: Several helping hands have come forward to join hands with RK Jain, a Hyderabad businessman who is on a mission to restore ancient temples after his interview was published in The Hans India recently.

Ravi Kumar, the chairman of All India Old Temples Renovation Trust Board said there has been a huge response from the people from different walks of life coming forward to play their part in the noble cause of preserving the temples especially after the interview was published in The Hans India. He said that a top businessman and politician from the state had approached him appreciating his work in restoration of the temples. The Hans India had published the interview about RK Jain who is dedicating his life to a noble cause conserving and restoring ancient temples on February 28.

Similarly, the Love for Cow Foundation Chairman Jasmat Patel has donated Rs 5 lakh to the cause taken up by the RK Jain. Jasmat Patel along with Kamlesh Maharaj, Mahendra Singhi, Ridesh Jagirdar and AB Krishna Das handed over the cheque to RK Jain on Thursday.

Ravinder Singh Bisht, an Indian archaeologist, known for scholarship on Indus Valley Civilisation and efforts to conserve Indian national monuments, has also assured full support in conservation of ancient temples. Similarly, Padma Shri Award winner Dr Velu Anandachari, widely recognised across the world for his pivotal role in “Traditional Temple Sculpture” and “Temple Architecture of India” has also assured support to RK Jain in his endeavours.

Ravi Kumar said that people like him would get a boost if the philanthropists join hands. “At the most I can take three or four temples in a year as it requires a lot of time and if more people join in the efforts, more temples can be taken up for conservation and renovation,” he said.