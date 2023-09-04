Supreme Court Judge bats for different methods of instruction

Awards received by students

♦ Six candidates were awarded Ph.D. degrees

♦ Gold medals were awarded to students in recognition of their exceptional academic performance

♦ Krishnnaunni, the batch-topper in BA, LLB programme received seven gold medals

♦ Nishtha Gupta was in the second position and received four gold medals

Hyderabad: Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, of the Supreme Court of India, offering some reflections on the development of legal education emphasised the importance of using different methods of instruction such as case method, Socratic dialogue and incorporating experiential learning in the classroom.

Delivering an address as chief guest at the 20th convocation of NALSAR University of Law, on Saturday, he advised the graduating students to concentrate on learning from experienced mentors and to keep an open mind in public discussions. He specifically addressed the career paths that can be taken by law graduates such as litigation, judicial services, commercial law firms and academics among others. He advised the young graduates to also concentrate on the needs of their family and friends as well as their own mental health as they progress through their careers.

He delivered the second silver jubilee lecture to mark that NALSAR University is about to complete 25 years of its academic activities. Justice P S Narasimha, Judge, Supreme Court of India, also attended the convocation as a guest of honour. Justice Alok Aradhe, Chief Justice, High Court of Telangana, presided over the convocation as the Chancellor of NALSAR University of Law.

Professor Srikrishna Deva Rao, Vice Chancellor, NALSAR, presented the annual report of the University’s activities. He emphasised the gradual growth of the institution over the last 25 years, which now offers full-time taught programmes in Law and Management, as well as numerous degrees and diplomas taught in the distance and online mode. As of this academic year, NALSAR has nearly 1,100 full-time students and the Vice Chancellor outlined plans for further growth through newer taught programmes, research projects and legal aid activities to meet the needs of marginalised communities in Telangana.

Professor K Vidyullatha Reddy, registrar, NALSAR led the convocation procession which was followed by the award of degrees and diplomas to the candidates who completed their studies in 2023. While six candidates were awarded Ph.D. degrees were also conferred on the graduates from the LL M programme (Masters in Law), MBA programme (Masters in Business Administration), five-year integrated BA, LLB (Hons) programmes and as many as seven MA programmes offered in the distance and online mode. Gold medals were awarded to students in recognition of their exceptional academic performance, with Krishnnaunni emerging as the batch-topper in the BA, LLB programme who received seven gold medals, while Nishtha Gupta was in the second position and received four gold medals.

The convocation was concluded after recognising some faculty members for their research contributions and the formal release of a few books and journals published by the university.