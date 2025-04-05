Supreme Court stay a major blow to CM’s misguided agenda: BJP

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP has welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to stay the state government’s move to clear 400 acres of forest land at Kancha Gachibowli near the University of Hyderabad, calling it a “tight slap” to the misguided and shortsighted leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

State BJP chief spokesperson and media in-charge N V Subash strongly criticised the Congress-led government’s repeated attempts to mask policy failures with flashy but hollow initiatives like “Hydra” and “Pharma City.”

“Everyone saw how the Hydra project was called out in court, exposing the government’s childish justifications. Now, the so-called grand Pharma City proposal is facing the same fate,” Subash said.

Drawing a sharp comparison, he added, “It’s a case of ‘bitten many times, yet never shy.’ To think that a responsible government would destroy an ecologically rich forest zone just to raise a few thousand crores is both shocking and shameful.”

The BJP lauded the students of the University of Hyderabad for their proactive stand in protesting the government’s move, which ultimately prompted the apex court’s intervention. “Their voice mattered. Their commitment to environmental protection is commendable,” Subash noted.

The Supreme Court bench, comprising Justice B R Gavai and Justice George Masih, observed that the interim report from the Registrar of the Telangana High Court paints an alarming picture of environmental degradation under the guise of development. The report indicated that widespread tree felling had already occurred – an act the Court noted as a serious threat to the environment.

Mocking the government’s sudden formation of a ministerial panel to review land use policies, Subash remarked, “This belated effort to justify the destruction sounds like a crude joke. You don’t cut down forests first and then talk about conservation later.”

The BJP reiterated its commitment to protecting Telangana’s environment and holding the state government accountable for its reckless actions.