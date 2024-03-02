Surprise inspection by HMWSSB MD

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), Managing Director Sudarshan Reddy on Friday made a surprise inspection of many tanker filling stations under the jurisdiction of the Water Board.

According to the officials, an inspection was conducted at several filling stations in Jubilee Hills, Venkatagiri, Kondapur, and they inquired about tanker booking and delivery details from the officials, such as booking hours and delivery start times. The MD directed the concerned officials to reduce the pendency, and the local authorities should plan within their limits. Due to the increase in bookings, it is suggested to provide adequate staff to work in two shifts in centres where deliveries are pending.

During the inspection, it was checked whether the CCTV cameras in the filling stations were working properly. It is stated that all the stations' cameras have already been connected to the head office and are continually monitored, said a senior officer.