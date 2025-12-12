Swatantrata Hails Telangana’s 24×7 Vision

Swatantrata Center, a public policy think tank advocating economic freedom, has welcomed the Telangana Government’s Vision 2047 and its push for 24×7 markets announced at the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025.

The organisation said the move strongly reflects proposals it has championed since 2019. Co-founder Ranjith Kumar Duguntla called it “a major milestone,” noting that round-the-clock business boosts opportunity, quality of life, and economic vibrancy. Swatantrata Center’s research highlights significant job creation and economic growth through extended operations.

The think tank also recommends worker safeguards, safety measures, and streamlined administration to ensure the night-time economy thrives sustainably.