Swatchadanam-Pachadanam: GHMC takes clean & green drive to citizens’ doorstep

Hyderabad: As a part of the ‘Swatchadanam-Pachhadanam’ (cleanliness and greenery) programme, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation will distribute saplings door-to-door and create awareness among the citizens on cleanliness and greenery. The civic body had formed special teams along with the Resident Welfare Associations and voluntary organisations for the five-day programme with the aim of maintaining sanitation and increasing greenery in Greater Hyderabad.

On Friday, GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata held a meeting with the zonal and additional commissioners and other department officers to discuss the arrangements for the programme from August 5 to 9. She directed the GHMC officials for the successful implementation of the ‘Swachhadanam-Pachhadanam’.

The commissioner directed officers of various departments to implement the programme in all 150 wards. The special teams were formed for cleanliness and greening, involving the representatives of RWAs, voluntary organisations, and others who will be trained on taking care of the community plants among the residents.

“The teams set up for cleanliness and greenery should work hard to ensure that the programme is properly implemented as per schedule at field level. As part of the programme useful plants should be distributed and also monitored,” she said.

The programme is being launched to also solve civic problems. Saplings are not only planted but also steps taken for their survival. She directed officers to pay attention to mosquito menaces, measures to prevent infectious diseases, and the maintenance of water conservation pits to create awareness among households.

Following the government’s direction to hold the innovative programme for five days, Amrapali asked officials to conduct it vigorously in each ward and to continue the same spirit continuously. She ordered them to submit reports by 4 pm daily.

In terms of cleanliness and greenery, town-level and slum-level federations, along with sanitation staffers, were asked to create public awareness. She advised them to monitor the programme regularly and successfully implement it to increase clean and green cover in the city with residents’ participation.