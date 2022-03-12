Systems fail to deliver justice: BJP

Hyderabad: BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao appealed to the people that it was high time to reflect upon what was in store when systems fail to deliver justice. Addressing the media here on Friday, he said that three of the BJP MLAs were unilaterally dismissed for the entire budget session citing the discretionary and extraordinary powers of the State Assembly Speaker.

Aggrieved over the same, the BJP MLAs filed a petition before the State High Court with a plea that even the principle of natural justice was not observed while suspending them. Further, to date, they were not given suspension proceedings giving reasons for the same. Following this, the State High Court has directed to deliver notices party-in person to the State Assembly Secretary besides sending notices through court Registry.

But, the persons who went to serve notices to the Assembly Secretary were kept outside the Assembly gates using police for about three hours. The Registry officials reported back before the court that they were not allowed to enter to serve the notice.

"What are the options left when the Assembly Secretary refuses to receive the notices of the highest court of the State?" he asked. "The court had asked us to present our arguments and we have done it. Unfortunately, our petition was dismissed and we expected to get the court order so that we can appeal before the Supreme Court."

However, we are told that the orders were not yet prepared and would be given on Tuesday. "The situation makes us deprived of going for an appeal before the Apex court. We don't get the orders of the Speaker giving reasons for our suspension. Similarly, without the dismissal orders of our petition from the court, we can't avail our right to appeal," he said.

The BJP MLA said that he wanted to place before people of the country and the State how the lacunae in the system are letting down the delivery of justice, and the need to reflect on the same.

He appealed to the courts to respond expeditiously to technical glitches in the cases being faced by the MLAs, MPs and bureaucrats. "Justice delayed is justice denied," he pointed out. Citing how the cases filed against the bureaucrats have been pending for years before the courts, he pointed out, "The Centre has filed about 1,655 cases against the bureaucrats since February 2, 2014 to February 05, 2020."