T-Fiber Grid connectivity in all municipalities: KTR

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister K. Tarakarama Rao directed officials to expand the Telangana Fiber Grid (T-Fiber) project to all municipalities across the State. As part of the project expansion, the Minister directed officials to conduct a survey in GHMC limits and submit a report at the earliest. He held a meeting with the Telangana Fiber Grid Corporation Board meeting at T-Hub today. During the meeting, the Minister enquired about the work status of T-Fiber and officials informed the Minister that by August this year every village will be extended fiber connectivity and works were being executed accordingly. As per Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's instructions, all the Rythu Vedikas should be extended fiber connectivity,the Minister said, adding that this would benefit the farmers in accessing internet services.The officials informed that already connectivity was extended to five Rythu Vedikas under a pilot project.

The Minister further wanted the officials to consider examining broadband connectivity as a utility and work out a mechanism for extending connectivity to each household in all the towns across the State.

IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Mission Bhagiratha Engineer-in-Chief Krupakar Reddy and T-fiber MD SujaiKarampuri were present in the meeting.