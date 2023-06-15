T-Hub, RNTBCI to work in tandem to rev up innovation in tech ecosystem

♦ T-Hub appoints Sujit Jagirdar as new Chief Innovation Officer

♦ RNTBCI was established in 2007, located in Mahindra World City, Chennai.

♦ After Bengaluru, it opened its second satellite office in Aurobindo Galaxy at Smartworks facility in Hyderabad

♦ To embrace new avenues that will drive the future of mobility in the Renault and Nissan World





Hyderabad: T-Hub, India’s leading innovation ecosystem announced its strategic partnership with Renault Nissan Technology Business Centre India (RNTBCI), a global technical and development centre for the Open Innovation Challenge on Wednesday.

The collaboration aims to run a corporate innovation programme that will connect startups with leading industry experts, provide proof-of-concept (PoC) grants, and facilitate engagement with startups for industry-driven use cases.

This partnership between T-Hub and RNTBCI will explore and leverage the creative potential of Indian tech startups in the thriving innovation ecosystem. T-Hub’s extensive network and expertise in nurturing startups will enable RNTBCI to connect with leading technological startups possessing unique skills aligned with the Renault Nissan tech innovation strategy. By tapping into T-Hub’s vast innovation ecosystem, RNTBCI aims to enhance its innovation capabilities and foster the growth of disruptive solutions within the mobility market.

Mahankali Srinivas Rao (MS), CEO, T-Hub, said, “We are delighted to join forces with Renault Nissan Technology Business Centre India (RNTBCI) to foster innovation and empower startups in India. By joining forces, we aim to create a vibrant ecosystem that nurtures cutting-edge solutions and propels India’s tech startup landscape to new heights. This partnership reaffirms our commitment to catalysing the success of startups and propelling India’s position as a global innovation hub.”

DebashisNeogi, MD, RNTBCI, said, “Today’s mobility market is moving at a high pace of disruption with innovation as key business strategy. Innovation helps companies grow, differentiates amongst the competition, and keeps them profitable.

It is important to leverage the technological potential of the fast-growing start-up ecosystem in India by collaborating with young tech start-ups.

This collaboration with T-Hub will help promote the innovation ecosystem, supporting technology driven start-ups.”