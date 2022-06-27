Take care of health: Haj pilgrims advised

Hyderabad: The Haj House in Nampally wore a festive look when pilgrims from two Telugu States left for Haj pilgrimage in the presence of chairmen, members and executive officers of both the states. They advised them to wear face masks and to take care of their health during the Haj rituals.

The pilgrims from state Andhra Pradesh were given a warm send off at Haj Camp-2022 in Nampally on Monday. Telangana State Haj Committee Chairman, Mohammed Saleem, Andhra Pradesh State Haj committee, Chairman, B S Ghouse-ul-Azam, Shaik Mohammed Iqbal MLC and others flagged off the sixth batch.

Earlier, Mohammed Saleem welcomed the Haj Pilgrims and advised them to spend more and more time on prayers and supplications and other rituals besides taking care of health, wearing masks and protecting their valuable documents during their stay in Saudi Arabia.

Prominent religious scholars from Nellore Maulana Abdul Wahab and Maulana Ubaidullah Ather of Hyderabad gave necessary last-minute instructions to the pilgrims. The recitation of Talbaiah (a special prayer of Haj pilgrimage) echoed in the premises of Haj House, and in the International Terminal of the Airport.

The Bus carrying the Haj pilgrims for 6th flight from Hyderabad Embarkation Point included pilgrims from Guntur-172, Nellore-68, Prakasam-3, Kurnool-110 said Ghouse-ul-Azam, and added that altogether 912 pilgrims from AP are scheduled to leave from Hyderabad Embarkation Point. While 342 pilgrims from Anantapur and Chittoor of AP has already proceeded on pilgrimage from Bangalore Airport.