Tank Bund being decked up for T-Formation Day

Hyderabad: As a part of the Telangana Formation Day celebrations, Tank Bund is being decked up. The major event will have attractions like carnival...

Hyderabad: As a part of the Telangana Formation Day celebrations, Tank Bund is being decked up. The major event will have attractions like carnival with colourful lighting and some 80 stalls serving food items to handicrafts. The officials including Secretary MA&UD Dana Kishore and other HoDs of various departments including GHMC, HMWSSB, Panchayat Raj, HMDA, City Police reviewed the preparations at the Tank Bund.

