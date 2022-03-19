Tank Bund-Indira Park ropeway soon: Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said on Friday that Holi, the festival of colours, reflect our culture and traditions. Yadav attended a programme at Indira Park organised by the Walkers' Association and participated in Holi celebrations. He said a swimming pool will be constructed in Indira Park as sought by the walkers' association. He said efforts will be made to construct a ropeway to Indira Park from the Tank Bund area.

The minister said he would take up the ropeway project with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Municipal Administration Minister K Taraka Rama Rao. He extended Holi greetings to people. He encouraged youth in the Holi event by dancing. Yadav did shake his hands and legs as people were seen smearing colours.