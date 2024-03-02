Tardy pace of Aramghar flyover work throws commuters into a tailspin

Hyderabad: The four-km-long flyover between Zoo Park and Aramghar, which is part of the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), has fallen behind schedule, making travel along the entire stretch a roller coaster and herculean task for both commuters and residents of the surrounding areas.

The works of bi-directional six-lane flyover, which started in 2021 and was scheduled to be completed in 2023, is creating a threat to commuters between Bahadurpura and Aramghar. They are facing severe traffic congestion along the four km stretch. The stretch from Bahadurpura, near Zoo Park, to Aramghar, via Kalapathar, Tadban, Shivrampally, Shastripuram, Hassan Nagar, and Aramghar, is choked by vehicular movement. The traffic has increased in recent years, and on the NH 44 road, several accidents have occurred. The flyover, which aims to ease traffic, has turned out to be a nightmare for commuters around the clock.

Bikes, autos, cars, buses, and heavy vehicles are put to great inconvenience along the entire stretch where the construction of the flyover is taking place. A ride on this stretch is sure to test the patience of travellers, given the bad road conditions. The commuters urge the officials to lay a temporary road.

Commuters who have travelled on the stretch pointed out that the work is being carried out for their benefit but has turned into a nightmare due to long delays, said Junaid, a regular commuter. “With ongoing works, there is no proper road, streetlights, or directions; it is like riding a roller coaster. The entire stretch is covered with dust, and the roads near the flyover are damaged; it is clearly a difficult ride,” added Junaid. Another commuter, Mohammed Ahmed, said, “I take this road regularly, and I often get stuck in traffic snarls along the way. With the project going on for the last three years, commuters are facing difficulties due to bad roads and narrow roads near each pillar. Furthermore, the state of the road is terrible.”

The upcoming bi-directional, six-lane flyover, which is being built under the State government’s ambitious SRDP at an estimated cost of Rs 636.80 crore. According to GHMC officials, the flyover will stand on 127 foundations. This mammoth task of building the flyover spread over four km which requires the acquisition of 163

properties.