Tarnaka jn underpass to be shut from today

Hyderabad: Hyderabad traffic police have decided to shut the Tarnaka Junction below the flyover for vehicular movement between Osmania University and Lalapet, and vice versa, from June 6. It was reopened for vehicular traffic in April for a trial run.

According to traffic police, during the trial run, they conducted simulation studies, a drone study, and analysis of Google data, tried different traffic signal timings, studied road engineering aspects at the junction, apart from taking feedback from commuters.

The junction was initially set to remain open for a 15-day trial run between April 18 and May 2, to assess the flow and regulation of traffic in the area; however, this period was extended.

All studies indicated that it is not feasible to keep the Tarnaka Junction under the flyover open, and authorities found it advisable to close the junction to ease traffic congestion, prevent road accidents, and ensure the safety of all road users.