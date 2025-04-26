Tarnaka junction now a living hell for commuters

Hyderabad: The recently opened Tarnaka Junction is giving commuters a nightmarish experience due to the existing traffic signal and incomplete road infrastructure works, which have led to persistent congestion and mismanagement of vehicular flow. Vexed by the incomplete project, commuters and residents urged immediate improvement of the junction.

After almost a decade, the Tarnaka Junction was opened to the public on a trial basis, but it did not bring any relief. Many commuters complained that due to the single operation to pass through the stretch, it takes at least 15-30 minutes. Tarnaka Junction serves as a critical traffic intersection connecting key routes such as Osmania University Road, Habsiguda Main Road, Secunderabad Road, and Lalapet Road. The existing traffic signal and road infrastructure remain incomplete, leading to persistent congestion and mismanagement of vehicular flow.

A few commuters said, “We thought the re-opening of the junction would help us for a free thoroughfare, but several incomplete works, including incomplete road widening works that are the free left turn from Osmania University towards Secunderabad, have not been widened, creating a severe bottleneck, especially during peak hours.”

Likewise, the free left turn from Habsiguda towards Osmania University remains narrow and congested, and road widening is needed near the BSNL office. Another concern is the absence of a right-turn option from Habsiguda towards Lalapet, which affects local commuter flow and hampers access for emergency vehicles. Additionally, the current signal timing leads to long wait times and disorderly lane changes. It is recommended that the signal timings be revised as follows: Green signal (including amber) – minimum 50 seconds, and Red signal – 150 seconds.

Syed Khaled Shah Chishti Hussaini, Secretary, United Federation of Residents Welfare Association, said, “Earlier, we used to face problems due to the closure of the junction and but even the re-opening of the junction has not brought any relief. It will be better if GHMC prioritises the widening of the left turn from Osmania University to Secunderabad and Habsiguda to Osmania University, and introduce managed right turns from Secunderabad to Osmania University and Habsiguda to Lalapet with proper surface marking and signboard with signal support. Similarly, they should conduct a detailed traffic flow analysis during peak and non-peak hours.”