TAT launches 75th TB Seal Sale Campaign

Hyderabad: The Tuberculosis Association of Telangana (TAT) launched the 75th TB Seal Sale campaign with an inaugural ceremony held on Wednesday at the Darbar Hall, Raj Bhavan, Hyderabad. Jishnu Dev Varma, Governor of Telangana and the President of the Tuberculosis Association of Telangana, inaugurated the campaign as the chief guest.

In his inaugural address, the Governor emphasised that tuberculosis is entirely curable. He called for concerted efforts to eradicate the disease from the State. He highlighted the advancements in the treatment options available through the National TB Control programme, urging TB patients to adhere strictly to the prescribed treatment regimen. The Governor also encouraged the association to intensify efforts to reduce the number of TB cases.

“It is essential to ensure active community participation and secure the support of families at all levels to achieve the goal of a TB-free India by 2025,” he remarked.

The Governor lauded the Tuberculosis Association of Telangana for its outstanding contributions towards the eradication of tuberculosis.

The function was presided over by Dr T V Venkateswarulu. The new executive body has been elected with Dr Sudhir Prasad and Dr C N Prasad as the vice chairman and Dr Balachander as the general secretary. 15 other members were elected as executive members of the association.