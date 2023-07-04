Live
- EV Startup Vegh Raises $5 Million in Pre-Series Round
- PL Sector Report - Oil & Gas - Apr-Jun’23 Earnings Preview – Operationally strong results likely
- A 23 year old Machilipatnam youth accidentally died in Canada
- Indian Companies get Solid Earning momentum
- TBJP Chief Spokesperson Congratulates Kishan Reddy
- Kloud Portal empowers women in tech with remote opportunities
- ‘The Dark Knight’ stunt driver roped in for Salman Khan-starrer ‘Tiger 3’
- Foreign investors seem way more allocated to private equity markets over public markets
- Actor Srikanth releases ‘Jathaga Neetho’ song from ‘Natho Nenu’
- Construction labourer dies after falling from fifth floor in Tirupati
The chief spokesperson of T BJP, K Krishna Sagar Rao congratulated Secunderabad MP & Union Minister Shri.G.Kishan Reddy
The chief spokesperson of T BJP, K Krishna Sagar Rao congratulated Secunderabad MP & Union Minister Shri. G. Kishan Reddy for being appointed as the BJP State President.
In a statement he said, "I am very confident that under his able leadership, the Telangana BJP State Unit will rise to the occasion and give the best fight possible, to unseat BRS in the next assembly elections. I extend Shri. G. Kishan Reddy my full support and cooperation. I wish him a successful term as the State President," he added
