TBJP Chief Spokesperson Congratulates Kishan Reddy

The chief spokesperson of T BJP, K Krishna Sagar Rao congratulated Secunderabad MP & Union Minister Shri.G.Kishan Reddy

The chief spokesperson of T BJP, K Krishna Sagar Rao congratulated Secunderabad MP & Union Minister Shri. G. Kishan Reddy for being appointed as the BJP State President.

In a statement he said, "I am very confident that under his able leadership, the Telangana BJP State Unit will rise to the occasion and give the best fight possible, to unseat BRS in the next assembly elections. I extend Shri. G. Kishan Reddy my full support and cooperation. I wish him a successful term as the State President," he added

