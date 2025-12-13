Teachers outraged by ‘meagre’ election remuneration

Hyderabad: Discontenthas erupted among thousands of teachers and officials who served as Returning Officers (ROs) and Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) in the recently concluded Gram Panchayat elections, expressing outrage over what they termed “meager remuneration” for their strenuous ten days of duties, which included eight days of polling and two days of training. On Friday, the Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TSUTF) strongly condemned the Panchayat Raj Department’s decision, calling it a grave insult.

According to the TSUTF, the remuneration fixed by the department falls drastically short of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and Telangana State Election Commission (TGSEC) guidelines. Teachers pointed out that the announced rates amount to less than Rs 200 per day, which they described as “akin to begging.” The figures announced were: Stage-1 Returning Officer – Rs 3,500 for ten days, Assistant Returning Officer – Rs 2,200, and Stage-2 Returning Officer – Rs 2,000.

This decision directly contradicts TGSEC’s clear instructions issued through Letter No. 1122/TGSEC-EM/2025 dated 29 November 2025, which mandated payment of regular Travelling Allowance (TA), Dearness Allowance (DA), and an additional one-third DA per day. However, the Panchayat Raj Department, through a memo dated 10 December 2025, ignored these directives, sparking widespread anger among teachers and officials.

The TSUTF highlighted that the disparity between Stage-1 and Stage-2 Returning Officers has further deepened dissatisfaction. In several districts, teachers outright rejected the remuneration, while in some places, even the announced amounts were not disbursed. The Federation warned that such treatment could disrupt the smooth conduct of the remaining two phases of the elections.

TSUTF leaders Chava Ravi (President) and E Venkat (General Secretary) demanded immediate cancellation of the 10 December memo and insisted that payments be made strictly in line with TGSEC’s prescribed rates. They called for the release of the difference in remuneration to those who have already completed duties. The Federation has lodged a formal complaint with the State Election Commission and submitted memoranda to the Principal Secretary of Panchayat Raj and the Director of Panchayat Raj. Teachers across the state are united in their demand for fair compensation, asserting that their dedication to ensuring free and fair elections must be respected, Ravi added.