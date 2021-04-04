Techie mowed to death by TSRTC bus in Hyderabad

A software engineer was mowed down by a TSRTC bus here on Saturday evening at Malkajgiri. He was identified as AL Natesan (40), a resident of Anandbagh in Malkajgiri.

The incident occurred when he was proceeding towards Malkajgiri from Anandbagh. When the victim along with one Johny reached a medical shop, a TSRTC bus came in the opposite direction and hit the two-wheeler. The duo fell down and the bus ran over Natesan who died on the spot.

Malkajgiri SI B Srinivas registered a case and launched an investigation. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy.