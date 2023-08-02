Techies Park: A green oasis amidst concrete jungle

Hyderabad: Amidst the bustling urban landscape, tech enthusiasts seeking a natural retreat amidst lush trees and greenery surrounding the concrete structures of Hitech City in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) now have the opportunity to experience the Techies Park. This unique park caters to IT employees and professionals employed in Hitech City, Cyber Towers, and nearby areas, offering them a refreshing work environment surrounded by nature instead of confined cabins. The Techies Park has been ingeniously developed within the existing Science Interactive Park, situated in Patrika Nagar colony, in close proximity to Cyber Towers. Step into this green oasis, where the convergence of technology and nature promises to rejuvenate the minds and souls of modern professionals.

The forthcoming inauguration of the ‘Interactive Science Park’ aims to provide a beneficial space for children and tech enthusiasts alike. These exceptional theme parks are being constructed all over the city, offering not only captivating flora but also providing dedicated workstations for techies to relax and be productive amidst the beauty of nature.

In an endeavor to transform the urban landscape, the GHMC has unveiled a novel initiative catering to both kids and tech enthusiasts alike. As part of the novel plan proposed by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, KT Rama Rao, the city is witnessing theme-based parks to ensure fresh air to the residents of Hyderabad along with recreational facilities by placing the promotion of greenery as its top priority. It has built different kinds of theme parks in Serilingampally, Yousufguda, LB Nagar, Hayathnagar, Mallapur, Malakpet, Khairatabad, Sanathnagar, and Kukatpally, and has plans to establish many such throughout the city.

As per the GHMC officials, varied themes have been adopted for parks such as animal kingdom, colours, butterfly, gymnasium, jungle book, LED light, oxygen, children, women and others.

V. Krishna (IFS), Additional Commissioner, GHMC, tweeted on Monday and said, “Techies, get ready to experience working in nature. GHMC has created a Park for Kids and techies as part of the development of 50 Theme Parks across the city, as proposed by Minister KTR. To be inaugurated soon.”

Situated in Patrika Nagar within HITEC city, the one-of-a-kind 'Interactive Science Park' boasts an array of amenities. These include spacious seating for over 30-35 individuals, a state-of-the-art kids' play zone, an open gym, physics equipment, two to three charging ports to accommodate four to six tables and chairs, cozy gazebos, and convenient Wi-Fi connectivity for tech enthusiasts.

Speaking to The Hans India, V. Krishna, said, “The park facilitates group discussions and collaborative work for approximately 30-35 visitors, offering a conducive environment for interaction. Designed with modern play zones, the park ensures an enjoyable experience for children. One can learn a lot about physics as well. Nearby residents can conveniently bring their laptops to the park, allowing parents to work while their children play. The theme of the park was thoughtfully chosen based on the locality, leading to the concept of ‘work from park’ in Madhapur, which is home to numerous hostels and IT firms. This concept provides a perfect outdoor workspace for techies seeking a refreshing break while continuing their work amidst the park’s inviting ambiance.” While the plan is to offer Wi-Fi connectivity in the park, its implementation is still underway, and the decision regarding an entry fee for visitors is yet to be finalised, as the park’s inauguration is pending. Besides providing open seating for techies, gazebos have been constructed to offer comfortable shaded seating during both rainy and sunny days.

Till date, approximately 28 theme parks have been successfully established out of the planned 50 parks. The focus remains on identifying suitable locations and available space for the creation of more parks, he added.