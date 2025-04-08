Telangana a role model for social justice: Seethakka

Hyderabad: Panchayat Raj Minister Dhanasri Anasuya (Seethakka) on Monday said that Telangana stands as a role model in the upliftment of the underprivileged.

The Minister said that the government was spending every penny towards achieving social justice. The Minister addressed the Chintan Shivir on social justice and empowerment held in Dehradun led by Union Minister for social justice Veerendra Kumar on Monday. The State PR Minister explained the efforts being made by the ‘Praja Palana’ for the welfare and development of the elderly, disabled and transgenders in the State of Telangana and the schemes being implemented.

The Minister requested the Central cooperation for the welfare of the respective groups. Seethakka reminded the efforts being made by the Telangana government for social justice. She said that social justice was providing equal opportunities to people of all classes in social, economic and political opportunities. The Telangana Assembly had unanimously approved two key bills in that direction. She announced that the SC classification bill, which had been pending for 30 years, has been passed, along with increasing the population-based reservation in education, employment and political sectors for BC communities to 42 per cent.

Seethakka further said that these two bills would be a great milestone in the direction of implementing social justice. She said that the rice consumed by the rich was being provided to crores of people through the Public Distribution System. She said that Telangana was the only State in the country that provides fine rice to the poor.

“In addition, to reduce the financial burden of the poor and the downtrodden, we are providing Rs 500 gas cylinders, free electricity up to 200 units, and free bus travel for women.

With many such schemes, the Telangana government is working hard to ensure that the poor and the downtrodden live with dignity and is standing as an example of social justice,” she said.

Seethakka said that the Telangana government was working with commitment for the protection and welfare of everyone in the direction of achieving equality, and in a way that upholds social justice, not charity.