Pb extends winter holidays in schools till January 13

Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Wednesday extended the winter holidays in all schools till January 13 in view of the cold weather conditions in the state. Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said the decision was taken keeping in mind the health and safety of the children and staff.

The schools include all government, private, aided and recognised schools.

Now all schools in the state will open as usual from January 14, Bains said in a post on X in Punjabi.

Earlier, the Punjab government had declared holidays in all schools of the state from December 24 to December 31. Later, it was extended till January 7 due to the intense cold conditions and dense fog in the state.

Meanwhile, Intense chill disrupted normal life in Rajasthan with cold day conditions recorded in many places of the state.

Minimum temperatures ranged between 4.5 and 10 degrees Celsius across much of the state, the Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. Dense fog was reported at some places in Jaipur, Kota, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Ajmer and Udaipur divisions during the morning hours, reducing visibility to near zero in several places and affecting traffic on highways.

Sikar was the coldest place in the state, registering a minimum temperature of 4.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Sirohi at 4.7 degrees, while Phalodi recorded 5.8 degrees, Ajmer 5.9 degrees, Alwar 6.1 degrees, Ganganagar and Churu 6.8 degrees each.