Telangana: A young man killed by his brothers over family disputes in Hyderabad

The incident in which a man harassing family members was killed in Hyderabad on Sunday morning within the confines of Mangalhat police station. According to Mangalhat Inspector Ranveer Reddy, brothers Ravinder, Mahender and Prasad (21) are staying with their mother. In this backdrop, Ravinder moved to Jeedimetlu as Prasad is often getting into fights with his brothers and mother over money.



However, Prasad also came home after drinking and often got into a fight with another brother, Mahendra, sister in law and his mother, which led them to leave the house. Since Prasad, who was staying alone at home, and harassing him without changing his behaviour, Mahender asked Ravinder, who was in Jeedimetla, to meet him to talk about the issue.



On Sunday night, Ravinder and Mahender went to Prasad's house together who was drinking. The three got into an altercation. Infuriated, Ravinder, Mahender hanged Prasad with Chunni to death. Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted Prasad's body to a hospital for postmortem and then handed it over to relatives. A case has been registered against the accused.

