Telangana Auto Hire purchase association alleges threats 

Hyderabad: The Telangana Auto Hire Purchase Association (TAHPA), led by Satish Sisodiya, president, and Rohit Kothari, secretary, on Wednesday submitted a representation to State Home Minister Mohd. Mahmood Ali on problems being faced by auto-rickshaw drivers and the association. They alleged that TAHPA members were being threatened by a union leader and anti-social elements to fulfill their 'unlawful' demands.

The association leaders met the minister at his office. They also submitted representations to DCPs of East Zone, M Ramesh, and Central Zone, P Vishwa Prasad. Sisodia, Motilal Balghat, Kothari, Narsing Tosniwal, Manoj Kothari, Pramod Khiwasra, Anil Kothari, Abhay Tated, Manoj Tated, Ramu Goud, Vimal Jain, Ashok Khiwasra, Santosh Agarwal and Ashul Agarwal were members of the delegation.

Speaking about the issue, Bhalghat said while the association has been working for the welfare of persons involved in the business of autorickshaw vehicles, a few persons, along with some anti-social elements, with an intent to cause wrongful loss to the association and its members and to gain wrongfully had made several attempts to threaten them. When the demands were not met, they had threatened get false cases booked.

The delegation requested the authorities to intervene to resolve the issue. It urged the minister to direct the police not to register cases against the financers without verifying facts.