Telangana Braces for Prolonged Heatwave as Temperatures Soar

Hyderabad: With the heatwave tightening its grip over Telangana, large swathes of the State are experiencing extreme temperatures, pushing residents to the brink of discomfort. Data from the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS) reveals that 22 out of 33 districts have recorded maximum temperatures surpassing 40°C, signalling a challenging period ahead.

Asifabad emerged as the hottest location in the State, registering a scorching 42.4°C. Other areas such as Neradigonda in Adilabad, Mandamarri in Mancherial, and Veernapalle in Rajanna Sircilla recorded temperatures of 41.5°C, while Chinnambavi in Wanaparthy and Bijinapally in Nagarkurnool reported highs of 41.3°C and 41.2°C, respectively. Jagtial's Gollapalle and Siddipet’s Bejjanki also saw temperatures touching 41°C. Fourteen more districts recorded temperatures between 40°C and 41°C, reinforcing concerns over the relentless heat.

The capital city, Hyderabad, too, is reeling under the heatwave, with Asif Nagar and Keesara in Medchal Malkajgiri witnessing temperatures of 39.6°C. While these figures are slightly lower than those recorded in northern districts, they indicate a significant rise in urban heat stress.

In light of the soaring temperatures, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow heatwave alert for multiple districts, including Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, and Peddapalli. This alert remains in place for Sunday, 16 March, as forecasts suggest that high temperatures will persist.

The ongoing heatwave raises concerns about its potential impact on public health, agriculture, and water availability. Authorities have urged residents to take necessary precautions, including staying hydrated, avoiding direct exposure to the sun during peak hours, and monitoring vulnerable groups such as the elderly and children. With summer yet to peak, Telangana remains on high alert, preparing for further temperature spikes in the coming weeks.