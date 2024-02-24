Telangana CEO makes suggestions to enforcement wings on elections

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj made certain suggestions to all the agencies for effective monitoring of the cash flow, precious metals, liquor, and drugs on the borders as well as in the State. The CEO on Friday conducted the second meeting with the Nodal Officers of Enforcement Agencies in connection with the ensuing general elections.

Vikas Raj requested that all the agencies to prepare an action plan for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections and also advised convening cohort-wise meetings to chalk out the hurdles in the implementation of enforcement. It has also been suggested to take up a training programme with district officials and the respective agencies.

Among those who attended the meeting were the Nodal Officers of Enforcement Agencies viz Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, State Level Banking Committee, State Police Department, IT Department, Airport Authority of India, State Aviation, Enforcement Directorate, Postal Department, Reserve Bank of India, Narcotics Control Bureau, Central Excise, Commercial Taxes, Transport Department, State Excise, Railway Protection Force, CISF, and Central Armed Police Force.