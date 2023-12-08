Telangana CM Revanth asks Doctors to provide the best care to KCR.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has asked the Yashoda hospital management to provide the best medical care to former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. The BRS Chief admitted to the hospital with hip fracture last night.

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, State Secretary to Medical and Health department visited the hospital and enquired about the health of KCR.

The Secretary interacted with the treating doctors and management of the hospital who informed that the former Chief Minister had suffered hip fracture due to a fall. They said that the status of former Chief Minister is stable.

The Secretary also told the management of the hospital that the best care should be provided to the former Chief Minister during the course of his hospitalization. Later, the Secretary briefed Chief Minister who directed him to continue to monitor the treatment of former Chief Minister closely and keep him updated.

KCR had suffered a fall at his home late last night due to which he was be brought to the hospital. During the transit of the former Chief Minister from his residence to the hospital, Police Department had ensured green channel for the movement of the former Chief Minister.