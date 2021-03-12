Telangana: Congress will quit polls if 45% fitment given

Nampally: AICC National Spokesperson Dr Sravan Dasoju on Thursday demanded CM KCR to immediately announce 45% fitment to all the government employees in Telangana and asked him to issue a Government Order (GO) in this regard. If done so, the senior Congress party leader has offered to quit from the MLC Elections and assured their candidates will not ask votes from the Graduates and employees.

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan, Dr Sravan Dasoju slammed KCR for his intentional leaks given on new PRC and a 29% fitment to government employees. He ridiculed the worthless proposal being offered by KCR and appealed to the employees not to fall in his trap again, as the fitment was not just a gift by the government but it's a fundamental right.

"It is to be remembered that in the past CM KCR has arrogantly described the government employees as 'the tail of a dog' which cannot dictate the pet animal rather the dog can only direct the tail. But, now he is trying to woo the same employees with 29% fitment and showcasing it as a superior offer compared to AP's 27% fitment. Since Andhra Pradesh is a deficit state which has offered 27%, but Telangana which is a rich state can afford to offer much better fitment and it should be more than the previous fitment of 43% given in 2015. Moreover, providing fitment or PRC is not a gift or charity by any CM but, it is a common administrative practice and a legitimate right of the government employees", Dr Sravan explained.

The AICC leader while criticising the 'chameleon acts' of CM KCR, asked what was preventing him from announcing 45% fitment to all the government employees and slammed the snail's pace of PRC. Biswal Commission which had been constituted in January 2018 gave its report in January 2021. But, the government has appointed a 3-member committee to delay it further.