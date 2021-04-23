Telangana: Ex-Huzurabad MLA Ketiri Sai Reddy passes away

Ketiri Sai Reddy, former MLA of Huzurabad assembly constituency passed away on Friday due to health issues. He was 76. Sai Reddy who was suffering from various health issues suffered a heart attack in the wee hours of Friday at his residence. He is survived by wife Pushpamala, sons Rajapratapa Reddy and Srikanth Reddy and daughter Chaitanya Reddy.

On learning the death news of Sai Reddy, Local MLA and Health Minister Eatala Rajender offered condolences to the bereaved family and paid tributes to the departed leader.

Born on January 15, 1945 to Narsimha Reddy and Manikyamma in Jupaka of Huzurabad, he studied up to Class IV in Chelpur and did schooling in Hanamkonda, degree from Arts and Science College, Hanamkonda. Completed MA (Political Science) from Osmania University. Sai Reddy worked as UDC in Warangal Sub-Collector office. Later, he resigned from the job.

After completing LLB in Hyderabad, he joined Reserve Bank, but quit later to practice law in Huzurabad court in 1967.

Sai Reddy, who joined Telangana Praja Samithi formed in 1967 by former Chief Minister Marri Chenna Reddy, played a vital role in 1969 separate Telangana agitation. He underwent six month imprisonment in Warangal central jail. He ventured into politics as a sarpanch of Jupaka in 1972. He was elected unanimously. He also served as Huzurabad Panchayat Samithi President in 1974 and 1981. In 1982, he became Zilla Parishad Chairman of erstwhile Karimnagar district.

In 1989, he won as MLA from Huzurabad constituency as an independent candidate. In 1994, he contested from Kamalapur constituency and was defeated by Muddasani Damodar Reddy. He lost again to E Peddireddy from Huzurabad in 1999.

Sai Reddy, who stayed away from active politics from 2009, joined TRS in the presence of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in a meeting held in Shalapalli in 2018.