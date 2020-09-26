Government has no intention to collect additional money from people: KTR

Hyderabad: Stating that the government had no intention of collecting additional money from the people, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday said that the government was trying to provide the ownership rights to the property owners of the people living in Hyderabad city.

Minister had a video conference meeting with officials on the new Revenue Act at GHMC office on Saturday. The Minister said that the government would ensure there would be no problem when it comes to buying and selling of the properties in Hyderabad. The government is trying to provide a permanent solution so the property related issues, he said.



Rama Rao asked the public representatives to participate actively in the registration of properties in Dharani portal for the next 15 days. He also appealed to the people of the city not to fall prey to the middleman as entire process will be transparent and without any charges.



The minister said that the intention of the government was to provide ownership rights to the people of the city especially poor and the middle-class sections. There are estimated 24.50 lakh properties in Hyderabad and there are issues related to to the ownership rights.



The Minister said that almost all the litigations in rural areas were solved and presently the government was trying to bring the solution to non-agricultural lands. There will be two separate passbooks with different colours and in future all the registrations would be done based on the Dharani portal.



The Minister said by bringing this Act, the government wants to ensure there is no burden on the poor and also to avoid corruption by the officials. ''With investments at one side and Administrative Reforms with political stability on the other side and will expand Hyderabad. During the last six years, Hyderabad city is becoming the destination for lakhs of people from the country," said the minister.

