Telangana government issues orders for recruitment of 10,105 posts

Hyderabad: The Telangana State government on Friday issued orders for recruitment of 10,105 vacancies in different government departments.

This was disclosed by Finance Minister T Harish Rao, who took to twitter to release a list of jobs to be recruited.

The Minister tweeted, "Issued orders for recruitment of 10,105 vacancies in different government departments.

Unlike some whose job announcements are all about Jumla, the TRS government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has so far given notification for 45,325 jobs. We will issue more job notifications soon."