Telangana government nets over Rs 567 cr through sale of plots

Hyderabad: The State government earned a revenue of Rs 567.248 crore through auctioning of 1,227 plots located in different parts of the State in three days. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) alone generated a revenue of Rs 334.72 crore by auctioning 297 plots.

The plots were auctioned at Bahadurpally and Thorrur, Mahabubnagar, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, Peddapalli, Adilabad and Vikarabad.

The auction process was started on March 14 and successfully ended on March 17.

According to the State government's auctions report released on Thursday, the highest revenue was generated through the auction of HMDA plots located in Thorrur (Rs 194.49 crore) followed by Bahadurpally (Rs 140.23 crore). Other districts namely Nalgonda generated (Rs 31.77 crore), Mahbubnagar (Rs 90.72 crore), Jogulamba Gadwal (Rs 51.91 crore), Kamareddy (Rs 34.19 crore), Peddapalli (Rs 19.621 crore), Adilabad (Rs 3.41 crore) and Vikarabad (Rs 0.907 crore).

While the average bid price in Thorrur stood at Rs 27,908.66 per square yard, the average bid price in Bahadurpally was Rs 30,085.17 per square yard and Rs 16,709.16 per square yard in Mahbubnagar.