Telangana government to transfer over 1.5 lakh staff in 7 days

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is to transfer over 1.5 lakh employees in just seven days. Though it issued guidelines on Friday for transfers, senior employees in the district cadre were seeking at least two months' time to join duty in new places in the wake of Omicron threat and children's studies.

However, the government guidelines give three days' time to the employees for transfers and spouse options. At district level, the collector will head an official committee in this regard. The government instructed officials to issue separate guidelines for postings in the Police, Excise, Stamps, Commercial Taxes and Registration departments.

Officials said that the entire process of transfers and postings will be completed in seven days. Spouse options are being offered for employees after joining a particular posting at any chosen place, as per norms. As per the zonal, multi-zonal system and district and State cadre, the employees can opt their choices following procedures and guidelines.

A committee was formed to monitor the same to ensure that the transfers and postings are conducted smoothly. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar directed the officials' committee to monitor and complete the transfers at the earliest. He also asked the collectors to take measures for speedy and smooth completion of transfers, as per the new zonal system.