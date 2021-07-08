Telangana government told to fill vacancies in Health department

Hyderabad: Dr G Srinivas Rao, Director, Public Health and Family Welfare informs the court that the State government has sufficient infrastructure to deal with any anticipated third wave of corona virus infections in the State

Hyderabad: During the course of adjudication of a batch of Public Interest Litigations on Covid-19, Dr G Srinivas Rao, Director, Public Health and Family Welfare, Telangana assured the High Court division bench headed by Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy that the State government was fully geared up with sufficient infrastructure facilities in hospitals etc., to deal with any anticipated third wave of corona virus infections in the State. Reacting to the contention of petitioners that recently 1,640 nurses working on contract and outsourcing basis in various government hospitals were terminated, Dr Rao informed the bench that the government had recruited 2,300 nurses through direct recruitment and most of the nurses, who were working on contract and outsourcing basis amongst the 1,640 terminated, got the regular job and the remaining, who could not cross the merit line, failed to succeed in securing a regular post.

The Chief Justice bench directed Principal Secretary, Health, Medical and Family Welfare to come clear on the efforts made by the government to recruit 35,000 vacancies of various categories in the Health department, as the government had assured the court of several hearings so as to ramp up and strengthen the medical department to face any serious eventuality. Further, the bench also directed the Director, Public Health and Family Welfare and Director of Medical Education to file fresh replies on conducting RT-PCR tests in various districts and file reports on Sero surveillance by the next date of hearing. The State government was also directed to furnish the details of teachers, who succumbed to Corona virus and the monetary compensation extended to their kith and kin and the GO issued on capping prices on various tests which are conducted in various private and corporate hospitals. The court adjourned the matter to August 11.