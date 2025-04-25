Telangana govt to bring back stranded tourists in Kashmir

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has taken a decision to bring back the tourists stranded in Kashmir in the aftermath of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Thursday asked the tour operators to provide details of the tourists.

The government has issued a helpline number for the benefit of the tourists from Telangana who are stranded in Kashmir. The Helpline Numbers are – 9440816071, 9010659333 and 040 23450368.

The Tourism Minister said that the government was taking steps to bring back those from Telangana state stranded in Kashmir safely to their homes. He said that the state government would provide appropriate assistance to the tourists. He said that Telangana Tourism Department officials were coordinating with Telangana Bhavan officials in Delhi and central agencies on this incident and were continuing to monitor it.

The Minister asked all tour operators and travel agents in Telangana to immediately provide details of tourists who have recently travelled to Jammu and Kashmir. He said that it will be useful to monitor the condition of tourists and provide government assistance at the time of need. He said that the Tourism Department has set up a helpline which will be available to provide continuous phone services to Telangana tourists stranded in Kashmir. Relatives or friends of tourists are also requested to call the following numbers to provide their information or for help.

According to the officials, there were no inquiries on the first day of releasing the helpline numbers. It is said that about 80 tourists are stranded in Kashmir and the government expects inquiries from Friday.