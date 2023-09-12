Telangana Govt to offer city-like facilities in remote villages

Siddipet: Ministers T Harish Rao and Sabita Indra Reddy asserted here on Monday that the facilities available in Hyderabad would be offered to people by the government in remote villages.

They were speaking at Ramancha village in Chinnakodur mandal after inaugurating Sri Ranganayaka Swami BPharmacy College. Harish said he was happy at the launch of the college in the town which became possible after securing all permissions in just eight months. ‘Siddipet has emerged as a education hub, with the availability of colleges to pursue studies in medicine, agriculture, veterinary, pharmacy and nursing courses.

Rao stated that Telangana was first in grain production in the country, as also in producing doctors. It has 22 MBBS seats for every one lakh population. ‘When N Chandrababu Naidu was the Chief Minister of the combined AP it used to be known for IT sector. Now under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao the IT sector has grown in Hyderabad along with agriculture in villages. The State has emerged as no.1 in IT exports’.

The minister recalled that when Telangana was formed there were only three lakh IT jobs, now it has become a centre for 10 lakh IT employees. ‘The State has become the only one in the country to provide 24-hour power without cuts; even Narendra Modi’s home State of Gujarat is unable to give power throughout a day. The State has the highest national average income.’

He contended that when the government was striving to take Telangana to the top both in welfare and development, the Opposition parties were competing in hurling abuses.

In her address, Sabita said Telangana has emerged as a model for development and Siddipet the benchmark for the State itself. She praised Harish Rao for showing the same commitment now as he did during the separatist movement. ‘Everyone of us in the Cabinet are striving to implement KG to PG education on which KCR is focussed. The setting up of Gurukul institutions is part of this endeavour, as 1,000 such schools established during the last nine years were offering quality education available nowhere else in the country. In nine years 1,450 Gurukul junior colleges have been set up. Soon the CM will establish a women’s university’, she said while thanking him for giving priority to girls’ education.