Telangana HC directs Govt to include ‘No Caste-No Religion’ column in all applications

Hyderabad: The High Court has issued important directions to the Telangana government. It has been directed to include the column 'No Caste' and 'No Religion' in all applications including those related to education. It has been clarified that everyone has the right to renounce caste and religion and it is not right to block that freedom.



In 2019, a person named Sandepu Swaroop submitted a petition to the authorities many times to give a No Caste.. No Religion certificate to his son. No matter how many times he appealed, the authorities did not take it into consideration. Along with Swaroop, another approached the High Court. Judge Justice Kanneganti Lalita conducted an inquiry on this petition.

"Rejection of the petitioner's request is against the secular spirit of the Constitution. Violation of Article 14, 19, 21, 25. Under Article 25 of the Constitution, citizens have certain rights along with freedom of religion. "Citizens have the right to choose not to practice any religion or caste," the court clarified.

It has suggested that the column No Caste, No Religion should be included in all applications including offline and online. In this regard, it has been stated in the judgment that directions are being issued to the municipal commissioners, the principal secretary of the school education department and other government departments.