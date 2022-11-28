Telangana High Court grants permission for Bandi's padayatra

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday granted permission to Bandi Sanjay's Praja Sangrama Yatra and public meeting in Bhainsa, but under certain conditions.



The meeting was put on hold after the police denied permission, citing the communal sensitivity in the area, following which the BJP moved the court.

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, hearing the petition filed by BJP's G Premender Reddy, granted permission to the Yatra and meeting based on a number of conditions. These included that the meeting should be held from 3 pm to 5 pm, at a venue three kilometres away from Bhainsa town, that there should be no provocative speeches, and with the number of people attending the meeting to be restricted to 3,000.

The Yatra was allowed on the condition that not more than 500 persons could participate and none of those participating should carry sticks or similar items.

If the meeting could not be held under any circumstances on Monday, it could be held on Tuesday, but under the same conditions. The police could take action if any of the conditions were violated, with Premender Reddy to be held responsible if there was any loss of life or property.