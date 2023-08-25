Telangana Home Minister stresses commitment to peace and security

Rangareddy: The dedication of Telangana’s government to maintain peace and security took centre stage during the Mylardevpally police station building inauguration in the Rajendranagar constituency of Rangareddy district.

The ceremony was graced by prominent officials like DGP Anjani Kumar and Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra, State Home Minister Muhammad Ali.

Minister Muhammad Ali used the platform to underscore the unwavering commitment of the Telangana police force to ensuring public safety. He emphasised that those who disturb peace and security will face the consequences of the law. With a firm belief in their duty to safeguard citizens, he positioned the Telangana police as national leaders in preserving law and order.

He lauded Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s visionary leadership, instrumental in fortifying Telangana’s police system. The construction of modern police station buildings, equipped with State-of-the-art facilities, serves as a testament to the government’s commitment to modernising law enforcement practices. Establishing command control centres, and facilitating swift responses to security concerns across the State, was highlighted as a significant achievement.

Ali acknowledged the collaborative efforts with the newly inaugurated Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation erected for Rs 4.5 crore on a two-acre land, which embodies the government’s aspiration for a police force that is approachable and dedicated to peace and security.

The role of a stable law and order environment in attracting investments and fostering job creation was underscored. Guided by KCR’s vision, the police department’s relentless dedication to peace and security has led to pioneering measures in this direction.

Muhammad Muhammad Ali reemphasised the government’s commitment to the police department’s growth and efficiency. He highlighted notable strides in curbing IT and cyber crimes and empowering women’s representation within the police force. The effective crime control strategies of Telangana police, encompassing the successful deployment of CCTV cameras throughout the State, were also acknowledged.

Mailardevpally Corporator Srinivas Reddy, Telangana Additional CP Admin Avinash Mahanthi, DCP Rajendranagar Jagadishwar Reddy, DCP Traffic Harshavardhan, DCP Cyber Crime Ritiraj, Women & Child Safety DCP Nithika Pant, ADCP Rajendranagar Rashmi Perumal, Rajendranagar ACP Gangadhar, Mylardevpally Inspector Madhu, Chevella MP Dr Ranjith Reddy, Rajendranagar MLA T Prakash Goud, and MLC Rahmat Baig were present.