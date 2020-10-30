Telangana: KTR announces electric vehicle policy

IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao on Friday unveiled electric vehicle (EV) policy in Telangana, the third state having the EV policy after Gujarat and Delhi. The policy was announced by the state government on Thursday at MCRHRD Institute.

According to the EV policy, road tax has been exempted and the registration fees for the first batch of two lakh electric two-wheelers, 5,000 electric cars, 20,000 electric commercial vehicles and 500 electric buses has also been removed.

The policy also says that out of the 5,000 electric cars, half of them will be reserved for commercial purposes like cabs. A similar benefit will also be provided for the 10,000 electric light commercial vehicles (LCVs) including tractors.





Ministers @KTRTRS and @puvvada_ajay unveiled the Telangana Electric Vehicle and Energy Storage Policy 2020-2030 at Telangana Electric Vehicle Summit in Hyderabad. Principal Secretaries @jayesh_ranjan and Sunil Sharma also participated. pic.twitter.com/z1plOe3o6I — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) October 30, 2020

All the electric vehicles which are bought for commercial purposes will get incentives from the government.

The cabinet approved the policy in August with aim to promote clean energy and faster transition helping the state become a hub of electric vehicles in the future. The government also mulling to set up manufacturing units and charging points across the state.



Transport minister Puvvada Ajay, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, Mahindra and Mahindra MD Pavan Kumar Goenka, IT department principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan, TSIIC MB EV Narasimha Reddy, Yes Bank chairman Sunil Mehta were present.





Live: Minister @KTRTRS speaking after unveiling Telangana Electric Vehicle and Energy Storage Policy 2020-2030 https://t.co/osw75Gc1iT — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) October 30, 2020



